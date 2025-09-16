22-year-old worker dies after being struck by falling tree trunk in DeLand, officials say

article

A 22-year-old tree service worker was killed Thursday morning in an accident while cutting trees in DeLand, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies said the incident happened around 9:40 a.m. on George Ryan Road.

Reports suggest that the worker and a co-worker were trimming trees when the co-worker, operating from a bucket truck with a chainsaw, signaled he was ready to make a cut after confirming the area below was clear.

Investigators said the victim, who had been standing near a truck away from the work zone, returned beneath the tree just as a trunk fell, striking him.

The co-worker immediately called 911 and attempted lifesaving measures, but paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities said the death appears to have been accidental. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has extended condolences to the worker’s family.

