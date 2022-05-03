22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Melbourne, police say

article

A 22-year-old motorcyclist is dead after being hit by another vehicle Monday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of Dairy Road and Range Drive just before 2:30 p.m.

Police say the man, identified as Yousuf Abdul Wahid Abdul Aziz Al Farsi, of West Melbourne, was traveling northbound on Dairy Road at a high rate of speed, when a vehicle crossed into the same lane, crashing into him. He died of his injuries at a local hospital.

Officers did not say whether the 82-year-old Melbourne woman in the other vehicle was hurt in the crash.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.