21-year-old arrested in stabbing death of wife in Altamonte Springs, police say

article

NOTE: This story contains disturbing details below

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing his wife to death at an Altamonte Springs apartment complex, police said Wednesday.

Xichen Yang is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder and destroying evidence in the death of Nhu Quynh Pham.

According to a police report, officers arrived at the apartment complex after a man said his employee, Yang, had called and claimed that he murdered his wife, Pham, and was trying to clean up the evidence. When police arrived, they say they found Pham in a pool of blood in a bathroom with a stab wound to her neck.

Police say when they spoke to Yang, he admitted to stabbing her with a knife. He says he then brought her to the bathroom where he placed her in the tub and "played her favorite music" and "held her hand" for about 10 minutes until she died.

MORE NEWS: DOJ: Andrew Gillum, former candidate for Florida governor, indicted on wire fraud charges

Yang reportedly told officers that he was getting angry before he got violent with Pham. When asked why he did not stop himself from killing her, Yang told officers that was "not how he was raised" and that he is the type of person who always "goes all the way," according to the report.

A death investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs. (FOX 35 Orlando) Expand

Yang's employer said he had called him to ask why he was not at work yet. He says Yang told him that he was upset with his wife for burning his passport before doing "unspeakable" things and killing his wife, the report states.

Yang is expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday.