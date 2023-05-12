2023 EPCOT Eat to the Beat Concert lineup: See who's performing at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has released the concert lineup for its 2023 Eat to the Beat concert series, part of the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
Several artists will return to the America Gardens Theatre, including Hanson, Ruben Studdard, Hailey Reinhart, Super Ray, and Sheila E, and a half-dozen more will make their festival debut, including fellow American Idol alum, Phillip Phillips, We The Kings, Ayron Jones, For King + Country, and Raul Acosta and Oro Solido.
The Food & Wine Festival runs July 27 - November 18, 2023. The concerts begin July 28.
2023 Eat to the Beat concert series schedule + lineup
- July 28-29 – Orianthi
- July 30-31 – FOR KING + COUNTRY
- Aug. 4-5 – Southern Avenue
- Aug. 6-7 – Tiffany
- Aug. 11-12 – Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart
- Aug. 13-14 – The Bacon Brothers
- Aug. 18-21 – Joey Fatone & Friends
- Aug. 25-26 – Ayron Jones
- Aug. 27-28 – Phillip Phillips
- Sept. 1-2 – Baha Men
- Sept. 3-4 – MercyMe
- Sept. 8-9 – Ray Parker Jr.
- Sept. 10-11 – TobyMac
- Sept. 15 – Celebrity Latin Talent
- Sept. 16 – Celebrity Latin Talent
- Sept. 17-18 – Raul Acosta and Oro Solido (NEW)
- Sept. 22-23 – Los Amigos Invisibles
- Sept. 24-25 – 98 °
- Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 – Boyz II Men
- Oct. 6-7 – Mark Wills
- Oct. 8-9 – Sugar Ray
- Oct. 13-14 – Hoobastank
- Oct. 15-16 – Air Supply
- Oct. 20-21 – Taylor Dayne
- Oct. 22-23 – Billy Ocean
- Oct. 27-30 – Hanson
- Nov. 3-4 – We The Kings
- Nov. 5-6 – Sheila E.
- Nov. 10-11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- Nov. 12-13 – 38 Special
Both theme park admission to EPCOT and a reservation are required. Visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com for more information.