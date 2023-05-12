2023 EPCOT Eat to the Beat Concert lineup: See who's performing at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has released the concert lineup for its 2023 Eat to the Beat concert series, part of the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Several artists will return to the America Gardens Theatre, including Hanson, Ruben Studdard, Hailey Reinhart, Super Ray, and Sheila E, and a half-dozen more will make their festival debut, including fellow American Idol alum, Phillip Phillips, We The Kings, Ayron Jones, For King + Country, and Raul Acosta and Oro Solido.

The Food & Wine Festival runs July 27 - November 18, 2023. The concerts begin July 28.

2023 Eat to the Beat concert series schedule + lineup

July 28-29 – Orianthi

July 30-31 – FOR KING + COUNTRY

Aug. 4-5 – Southern Avenue

Aug. 6-7 – Tiffany

Aug. 11-12 – Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart

Aug. 13-14 – The Bacon Brothers

Aug. 18-21 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 25-26 – Ayron Jones

Aug. 27-28 – Phillip Phillips

Sept. 1-2 – Baha Men

Sept. 3-4 – MercyMe

Sept. 8-9 – Ray Parker Jr.

Sept. 10-11 – TobyMac

Sept. 15 – Celebrity Latin Talent

Sept. 16 – Celebrity Latin Talent

Sept. 17-18 – Raul Acosta and Oro Solido (NEW)

Sept. 22-23 – Los Amigos Invisibles

Sept. 24-25 – 98 °

Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 – Boyz II Men

Oct. 6-7 – Mark Wills

Oct. 8-9 – Sugar Ray

Oct. 13-14 – Hoobastank

Oct. 15-16 – Air Supply

Oct. 20-21 – Taylor Dayne

Oct. 22-23 – Billy Ocean

Oct. 27-30 – Hanson

Nov. 3-4 – We The Kings

Nov. 5-6 – Sheila E.

Nov. 10-11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Nov. 12-13 – 38 Special

Both theme park admission to EPCOT and a reservation are required. Visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com for more information.