2022 Special Olympic Games Orlando: 10,000 volunteers needed; here's how to sign up

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will be held June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando where more than 5,500 athletes from across the U.S. and Caribbean will compete in a variety of sports and activities.

While the event is less than two months away, the organization needs more than 10,000 volunteers to successfully put on the week-long event. There are a variety of activities and events that volunteers help out with, from timekeeping and scorekeeping during competitions, to opening and closing ceremonies, to helping with social media promotion and marketing, security, and fan operations.

"The 10,000 volunteers make the Games happen for us," said Chief Development and Marketing Officer Amy Wise on FOX 35's Good Day Orlando. Having volunteers are "critical" to the event, which is expected to be the largest humanitarian event in Florida, she said.

To register to volunteer and see open shifts, visit www.volunteer.2022usagames.org.

There are a few requirements that volunteers need to meet:

Volunteers have to be at least 15 by June 5, 2022

Volunteers aged 15-17 must have a parent or legal guardian complete their registration and hand-sign the waivers

Volunteers need their own email address and cell phone to register (cannot share emails or numbers)\

Must sign waivers for the Games and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Be able to work at least two shifts

Events will be held at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Typhoon Lagoon, Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, as well as other events venues in Orlando, Kissimmee, Winter Garden, and Clermont.