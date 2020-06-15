US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach canceled due to coronavirus

The 2020 Vans US Open of Surfing was canceled over health concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Monday.

"In light of continued health concerns and current guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch has been canceled and will return in 2021," officials wrote in a press release.

The US Open of Surfing was scheduled to take place in Huntington Beach between August 1 through 9.

"The decision to cancel was made after careful consideration, with the health and safety of fans, athletes, staff, and the local community remaining the top priority," officials said.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - AUGUST 06: Kanoa Igarashi celebrates as he is hoisted up after winning the men's final at the Vans US Open of Surfing on August 6, 2017 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

“Our mission is to provide an authentic action sports community experience at the Vans US Open of Surfing. It’s a unique environment that showcases our incredible network of athletes, artists, and brand collaborators who all represent creativity," said Carly Gomez, VP of Marketing, Americas at Vans. "We look forward to bringing the evolution of this event to life in 2021 when the event returns to Huntington Beach.”

The week-long surfing competition, which is held annually during the summer in Huntington Beach, is the largest surfing competition in the world and draws thousands of spectators to the Southern California coast each year.