20-year-old woman found dead in Brevard County was shot in targeted attack, deputies say

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the woman whose body was found on the side of the road early Monday morning in West Melbourne.

The woman, 20-year-old Aniya Sheppard, a Fort Pierce resident, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.

Sheppard's body was found near Eber Boulevard and Buddy Drive around 6:40 a.m. after a citizen noticed something and alerted a deputy at a nearby gas station, BCSO said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators believe Sheppard was the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brevard County Sheriff's Office's homicide unit at 321-633-8413, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.