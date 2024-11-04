Woman's body found near road in West Melbourne, Brevard County deputies say

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found on the side of the road early Monday morning in West Melbourne, the sheriff's office said.

The woman's body was found near Eber Boulevard and Buddy Drive around 6:40 a.m. after a citizen noticed something and alerted a deputy at a nearby gas station, BCSO said in a news release.

"Agents from the Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the area and began the process of interviewing potential witnesses and collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of identifying the victim and notifying next of kin," BCSO said.

An autopsy will be performed by the Brevard County Medical Examiner's Office.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brevard County Sheriff's Office's homicide unit at 321-633-8413, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.