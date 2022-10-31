20-year-old killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

article

A deadly crash has shut down southbound lanes on the Florida Turnpike in the area of mile marker 232 in Saint Cloud Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash involving a Toyota Corolla and a semi-truck happened shortly after 7 a.m.

FHP said the driver of the Toyota – a 20-year-old Coral Springs man – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi's 72-old driver remained at the scene following the crash and was not taken to a hospital.

At this time, it's unclear what caused the crash.