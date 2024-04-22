20-year-old Florida driver veers off road, striking, killing woman walking along SR-535: troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was walking along an Orange County Road was hit and killed after a car veered off the road, troopers said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on S Apopka Vineland Road (SR-535) near Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores Drive.
A 20-year-old Kissimmee woman was driving her Toyota Corolla southbound on SR-535 when she "failed to maintain" the southbound lane and veered onto the unpaved shoulder striking a 444-year-old Lakeland woman. She died at the scene.
The driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.