20-year-old bicyclist killed by 18-year-old driver in Orange County, FHP says

The Brief A deadly crash between a car and a bike took place on Wednesday night in Orange County. The bicyclist, a 20-year-old man from Christmas, died at the scene of the crash. Officials say the bicyclist was in the travel lane with no lighting, reflectors or reflective clothing.



A 20-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by an 18-year-old driver on Wednesday night in Orange County, troopers say.

What we know:

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the crash took place around 11:32 p.m. on Wednesday at State Road 50 (Colonial Drive) and St. Catherine Avenue in Orange County.

According to a crash report, a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage and a bicyclist were both traveling eastbound on S.R. 50 in the inside lane, approaching the intersection of St. Catherine Avenue. Officials say the bicyclist was traveling ahead of the vehicle.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The bicyclist was in the travel lane with no lighting, reflectors or reflective clothing, troopers say.

As a result, the front of the vehicle hit the back of the bicyclist.

The bicyclist, a 20-year-old man from Christmas, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman from Titusville, was not injured and remained at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-old woman from Titusville, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What's next:

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.