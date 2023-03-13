Expand / Collapse search

Florida 911 dispatcher teaches CPR after 2-year-old found unresponsive in family pool

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:56PM
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

'Turn the baby over!': 911 dispatcher teaches CPR after baby found in pool

A 911 dispatcher calmly helped a family member perform CPR on a 2-year-old girl who was found face down in a swimming pool over the weekend. VSO released the 911 calls and bodycam video from the call. The 2-year-old became awake and responsive and was taken to the hospital where she is "doing well and showing promising signs of making a full recovery."

DELEON SRPINGS, Fla. - A baby is recovering at the hospital after she was found unresponsive and pulled from a pool over the weekend in DeLeon Springs.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers received a frantic 911 shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday after the child was found face down in the pool. A family member was watching the child – and several other children – for their mom, deputies said.

Family members quickly pulled the toddler from the water and called 911 for help, as no one at the scene had CPR training.

MORE NEWS:

A dispatcher gave instructions for performing CPR over the phone until a deputy arrived, and took over.

Soon, the little girl was responsive and crying. She was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. 

As of Monday, the girl remains in the hospital but is reportedly doing well and showing signs of making a full recovery. 

The Department of Children and Families has been notified about the incident. 