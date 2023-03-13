Florida 911 dispatcher teaches CPR after 2-year-old found unresponsive in family pool

A baby is recovering at the hospital after she was found unresponsive and pulled from a pool over the weekend in DeLeon Springs.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers received a frantic 911 shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday after the child was found face down in the pool. A family member was watching the child – and several other children – for their mom, deputies said.

Family members quickly pulled the toddler from the water and called 911 for help, as no one at the scene had CPR training.

A dispatcher gave instructions for performing CPR over the phone until a deputy arrived, and took over.

Soon, the little girl was responsive and crying. She was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

As of Monday, the girl remains in the hospital but is reportedly doing well and showing signs of making a full recovery.

The Department of Children and Families has been notified about the incident.