2-year-old boy drowns in Spring Hill one day after birthday pool party: HCSO

A toddler drowned in a family pool in Spring Hill just one day after his family threw him a pool party to celebrate him turning two years old, according to authorities.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, just before 8 p.m. on Monday (Memorial Day), deputies responded to a home on Lydia Court in reference to a drowning.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital, and at 8:32 p.m., he was pronounced dead by a physician.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

Investigation revealed that the family had moved to Hernando County about a month ago and on Sunday had thrown a pool party at their new home to celebrate the toddler's second birthday, which had been on Saturday.

Because of how much the toddler enjoyed the pool during his party, his father took him swimming again on Monday afternoon, HCSO reported. His mother took videos of the father and son playing in the pool.

On that same day, both parents were in the toddler's bedroom attempting to fix the closet door with the toddler also in the room. A few minutes later, though, they noticed that he was no longer in the bedroom and went to look for him.

They saw through a sliding glass door that the boy was floating facedown in the pool. According to HCSO, the parents removed the boy from the pool, called 911 and began performing CPR.

Preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play; HCSO said the incident appears to be a tragic accident.