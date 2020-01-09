2 women killed in crash on Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando

article

Two women were killed Thursday morning in a crash that shut down part of Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando for hours.

Officers responded to the scene in the 600 block of East Colonial Drive near Park Lake Circle just before 3 a.m.

Two other occupants who were in the car with the victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the second vehicle involved in the crash was found unoccupied. An officer and a K-9 found the person hiding by a lake. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police say they do not know why he was hiding.

East Colonial Drive from North Summerlin Avenue to Highland Avenue was shut down in both directions east of Interstate 4.

The road reopened around 8:30 a.m.