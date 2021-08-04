2 Stetson University students awarded tuition-free year as part of vaccine drawing

article

Vaccinated Stetson University students Marcus Boyd and Joshua Sanchez will be receiving free tuition for a year, thanks to the Safer Stetson Awards.

Boyd and Sanchez provided Stetson with their COVID-19 vaccination information through an anonymous voluntary system and were given a shot at winning a complimentary college education during the Safer Stetson Awards over the summer.

The two won the grand prize during a Facebook Live drawing on Friday, July 30.

New and returning Stetson students had an opportunity to participate in the weekly Safer Stetson Award drawings from June 11 to July 30 after they provided their COVID-19 vaccination information.

Stetson University student Joshua Sanchez.

Names were randomly selected from a pool of vaccinated students. Winners received $1,000 or a free annual campus parking pass.

The university has set a goal for at least 70% of faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated by the fall semester when it begins on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Currently, 53% of Stetson's overall population, employees, and students are vaccinated at both the DeLand and Gulfport campuses.

The vaccination progress can be tracked on the Safer Stetson website.

