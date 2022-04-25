2 teens killed, 5 others injured after crashing into tree in Osceola County, FHP says

article

A 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were killed Sunday night in a crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. Five others in the vehicle were hurt.

According to a report from FHP, the driver – a 22-year-old woman – was traveling with 6 others in an SUV going northbound on Seralago Blvd. around 10 p.m. A witness reportedly told FHP that the SUV traveled through a grass median, crossing the southbound lanes and struck a tree.

The two teens were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Five others were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say the SUV only had enough seats for 5 people, yet 7 were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.