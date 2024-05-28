2 teens hit by lifeguard truck while sunbathing in Daytona Beach on Memorial Day: officials

Two 18-year-old women were hit by a Beach Safety sergeant while lying on the sand at Daytona Beach, according to officials.

The incident happened on Monday (Memorial Day) just after 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block North of Daytona Beach, a spokesperson for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue confirmed to FOX 35.

Two sergeants were parked on the beach having a conversation while in their vehicles in the "clearly marked emergency traffic lane," according to an incident report from Volusia County Beach Patrol. One of the sergeants drove away and that's when his marked Beach Safety patrol unit reportedly hit two women lying on the beach.

The other sergeant said he didn't hear the accident happen, but he did hear the sergeant's plea for help, the report said.

Both sergeants provided emergency medical service to both women, who were visiting Daytona Beach from Kissimmee. They were both transported to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The sergeant involved in the incident was cited for careless driving and Beach Safety said it would determine whether disciplinary action will be necessary after the agency has "reviewed all the facts," the spokesperson said.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation.

Memorial Day in Volusia County by the numbers

Here's a look at how Volusia County Beach Safety responded on Memorial Day:

91 rescues

32,873 vehicle entries from Friday morning to Monday night

381 traffic stops

351 traffic tickets

57 traffic warnings

23 criminal citations

23 misdemeanor arrests

2 felony arrests

Dozens of violations on the beach for restricting dogs, alcohol and loud music

In the water: