2 taken to hospital after car drives off road, crashes into Ocoee pond: Police
OCOEE, Fla. - Two people were taken to the hospital on Monday after a car ran off the road and crashed into a pond in Ocoee, police say.
What we know:
Officers with the Ocoee Police Department said they responded to a single-vehicle crash around 3:45 p.m. Monday on Clarke Road, north of Silver Star Road.
Police said the car was traveling southbound before then driving off the roadway and going into a retention pond.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene of the crash, and both the driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital.
As of Monday night, officials said the driver was in good condition, but the passenger remained in the ICU in critical condition.
A car crashed into a retention pond on Monday afternoon in Ocoee.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released details on the events that led up to the crash. The driver and passenger in the car have not been identified.
What's next:
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Ocoee Police Department.