2 taken to hospital after car drives off road, crashes into Ocoee pond: Police

The Brief A car crashed into a retention pond on Monday afternoon in Ocoee. Both the driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.



Two people were taken to the hospital on Monday after a car ran off the road and crashed into a pond in Ocoee, police say.

What we know:

Officers with the Ocoee Police Department said they responded to a single-vehicle crash around 3:45 p.m. Monday on Clarke Road, north of Silver Star Road.

Police said the car was traveling southbound before then driving off the roadway and going into a retention pond.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Emergency responders arrived at the scene of the crash, and both the driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital.

As of Monday night, officials said the driver was in good condition, but the passenger remained in the ICU in critical condition.

A car crashed into a retention pond on Monday afternoon in Ocoee.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on the events that led up to the crash. The driver and passenger in the car have not been identified.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What's next:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.