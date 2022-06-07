2 suspected car thieves arrested after pursuit ends in crash

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after armed robbery suspects were taken into custody Tuesday night following a pursuit that ended in a crash.

A FOX 35 News crew witnessed the arrests near 42nd Street and Orange Blossom Trail. Two suspects were stopped by deputies as they crashed into the suspect's car. Investigators said that car was tied to an armed robbery in Apopka.

As the suspects were taken into custody, one could be heard screaming, "You broke my leg!' He was taken away in an ambulance.

The Apopka Police Department will be handling the armed robbery charges.





