2 Seminole County boat ramps reopen with FWC, Sheriff's Office help to enforce social distancing

article

Two boat ramps in Seminole County are reopening after closing over the weekend.

Seminole County Emergency Management previously closed the boat ramps after a large group of boaters were seen being "irresponsible" and breaking social distancing guidelines.

Seminole County is now choosing to reopen two ramps, Wayside Park and Lake Jesup Park. They reopened on Thursday at noon.

With the reopening of these ramps, Seminole County officials said that the Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office will monitor the ramps and waterways to assure that social distancing is happening. They said those who do not comply with social distancing will receive a ticket and a fine. If they continue to refuse to stay distant from each other, then the ramps will be closed again.

MORE NEWS: Over 16,300 cases of coronavirus in Florida, death toll jumps to 354, Florida Department of Health says

"It is our hope that the opening of these ramps will give members of public the opportunity to safely enjoy our waterways and, if public safety can be ensured and boaters demonstrate compliance with the CDC guidelines and Executive Order 20-09, additional ramps may be opened," Seminole County officials stated.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News