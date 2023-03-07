2 planes collide over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven; search and rescue underway, police say

article

Two planes have crashed over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, not far from Winter Haven Regional Airport, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Emergency responders with Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Fire Rescue, Winter Haven Police Department, and Winter Haven Fire Rescue have all responded to the lake where search and rescue operations are underway, a spokesperson for Winter Haven police said.

No other information was immediately available. Officials have not said how many people were aboard the planes or if there are any injuries or fatalities.

Lake Hartridge is located east of Lakeland and about an hour southwest of downtown Orlando. Winter Haven Regional Airport is not far from the lake, though it is not confirmed how the planes collided or where they were traveling to or from.

SKYFOX video from our news partners at FOX 13 Tampa showed a small yellow plane upside down in the water with rescue boats nearby.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Crews search for survivors of Winter Haven plane crash

FOX 35 has reached out to the FAA for additional information.