2 people shot at Orange County event center early Sunday morning, deputies say

article

Two people were injured in a shooting on Sunday morning in Pine Hills, Orange County deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies heard shots fired at 3:09 am at the Dream City Event center and Performing Arts located at 6387 West Colonial Drive.

Deputies made contact with witnesses who confirmed that the shots were fired after two males engaged in a verbal argument.

OCSO said in a news release that one man and one female were injured and transported to ORMC. There are no more details on the victims' condition at this moment.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.