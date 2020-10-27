2 people, including 1 teen shot in DeLand, deputies say

article

Two people are recovering after they were shot Monday night in DeLand, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that the incident happened on South Delaware Avenue at 8:25 p.m. The victims, age 17 and 46, went to the hospital in private vehicles.

They said that the shootings occurred after unknown suspects in a passenger vehicle pulled up to the residence and began shooting at the younger victim following a brief altercation. The older victim was in the area and reportedly was also struck.

Both victims reportedly do not have life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Detectives are said to be investigating the incident and ask that anyone with relevant information contact them at 386-943-7866. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8488 or online at NEFCrimestoppers.com.

