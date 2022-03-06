2 people fatally stabbed in Daytona Beach overnight, police say

article

Daytona Beach Police is currently investigating a double homicide that occurred overnight at the 700 block of North Wild Olive.

Officials say that both victims suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

According to the police, the suspect is a male of an unknown race, wearing white or light-colored pants and possibly a backpack.

Daytona Beach Police asks anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Howell at 671-5257.