2 people dead following fiery Kissimmee crash: FHP

Two people died Sunday in a fiery crash after the car they were traveling in collided with a light pole, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 in the area of U.S. Highway 192 in Kissimmee. A BMW M5 was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and ran off the roadway into the outside grass shoulder.

The car then began to rotate causing the right rear of the car to collide with a light pole. The car became engulfed in flames resulting in the death of the passenger and the driver.

The identities of the victims have not been released yet.

The outside westbound lane of I-4 and the exit ramp to U.S Highway 192 are both blocked for the investigation.