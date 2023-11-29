Man threatens Winter Park valet attendant with gun, steals Corvette: police

article

An Orlando man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a Winter Park valet attendant with a gun and stealing a car, authorities said.

Javon Hines, 34, is facing multiple felony charges including carjacking with a firearm, grand theft, burglary and aggravated assault.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the popular Winter Park Village shopping plaza on N. Orlando Avenue, the Winter Park Police Department said in a news release.

MORE NEWS:

The valet attendant told police he was parking a red Chevrolet Corvette when the suspect approached and pulled out a gun.

Law enforcement found Hines in the car on Lee Road and took him into custody after a brief chase.