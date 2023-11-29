Expand / Collapse search

Man threatens Winter Park valet attendant with gun, steals Corvette: police

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:51AM
Winter Park
Javon Hines (Photo: Orange County Jail)

WINTER PARK, Fla. - An Orlando man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a Winter Park valet attendant with a gun and stealing a car, authorities said. 

Javon Hines, 34, is facing multiple felony charges including carjacking with a firearm, grand theft, burglary and aggravated assault. 

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the popular Winter Park Village shopping plaza on N. Orlando Avenue, the Winter Park Police Department said in a news release.

The valet attendant told police he was parking a red Chevrolet Corvette when the suspect approached and pulled out a gun. 

Law enforcement found Hines in the car on Lee Road and took him into custody after a brief chase.