2 Orlando officers injured in crash with wrong-way driver

Two Orlando police officers are in the hospital after being involved in a crash with a wrong-way driver.

This happened early Thursday morning on Princeton Street between John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail.

Several first responders are on the scene.

MORE NEWS: 'It's heartbreaking': Suspected murder-suicide leaves quiet neighborhood in shock

A phone call into the FOX 35 newsroom confirmed that two police officers were involved in the crash.

Orlando police tweeted that three males were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, while detectives on scene investigate the crash.

Advertisement

"Drivers, please seek alternate routes, as Princeton St. between John Young Pkwy & Texas Ave. remains closed due to a crash involving 2 vehicles, one containing 2 of our officers, and one containing a wrong-way driver."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.