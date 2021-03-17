'It's heartbreaking': Alleged murder-suicide leaves quiet neighborhood in shock

Altamonte Springs police are trying to determine the motive in an alleged murder-suicide, which left two children without their parents.

It was just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday when officers arrived at a home on Mockingbird Lane, where they discovered lldiko and Zoltan Papp dead inside.

"It’s heartbreaking, it’s heartbreaking. This is a family neighborhood," said neighbor Tim Vargas, who described the scene. "There were just lots of lights, cop lights, cop cars."

Police said they received a call from one of the couple's friends, requesting they pay a visit.

"Asked police for a well-being check on their friend and when we arrived, unfortunately, it was a tragedy," said Senior Officer Michelle Montalvo, with the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Officers said a husband most likely killed his wife, then shot himself. But they weren’t the only ones in the house.

Police found two children, middle school and high school-aged, who were unharmed.

Officer Montalvo added, "They’re a husband, wife, they were the children’s parents, so it’s a tragedy. These children lost both of their parents in one day."

As police call this an isolated incident, residents said this is normally a quiet neighborhood. One neighbor said the family kept to themselves.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine how the wife died. They hope to unite the children with other members of the family.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).