2 Orange County schools challenge failing grades, say state made errors

The Brief Two Orange County schools for high-needs students are appealing "F" grades they say were wrongly issued. They argue state education officials misapplied grading rules meant for traditional schools. An appeal is in progress, but questions remain about how the mix-up occurred.



Two Orange County schools that serve high-needs students are appealing failing grades they say were mistakenly issued by the state.

What we know:

Two alternative schools in Orange County — UCP Downtown and OCPS BETA — are challenging "F" grades issued by the Florida Department of Education, claiming the assessments were made in error.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Both campuses serve high-needs populations: UCP Downtown educates mostly students with disabilities, while OCPS BETA supports teen mothers. School officials argue that, based on the state's own policies, they should have received a "School Improvement Rating," not a traditional letter grade.

What we don't know:

The Florida Department of Education has not publicly explained why these two schools were issued grades outside of the usual guidelines for alternative campuses. It remains unclear whether other similar institutions across the state may have experienced the same grading error, or how quickly any appeal will be reviewed and resolved.

The backstory:

Since at least 2018, UCP Downtown and OCPS BETA have consistently received "School Improvement Ratings" instead of A–F grades due to their unique student populations.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

This year’s change in evaluation method appeared to be an anomaly. According to UCP Downtown, their recent student data shows continued academic progress, and under the proper evaluation model, they would have earned a "Maintaining" designation.

What's next:

UCP Downtown and OCPS BETA are working with Orange County Public Schools accountability officials to submit a formal appeal to the state. A timeline for filing the appeal and a projected decision date have not been released.

FOX 35 said it also reached out to the Florida Department of Education for comment and clarification.