2 Orange County roommates dead after shooting, deputies say

A man and woman who were roommates both died following a shooting in Orange County, deputies said.

On Sunday morning around 8:21 a.m., deputies said they were called to the 500 block of Thomas Jefferson Way in response to a shooting.

Deputies found a woman in her 30s who was taken to the hospital, but later pronounced dead and a man in his 30s dead on the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other details have been released.