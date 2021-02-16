2 new cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant found in Orange County

Two new cases of the U.K. variant of coronavirus have been found in Orange County.

That brings the total cases of the variant to 12 cases in Orange County so far.

Officials said that the newest patients were not showing symptoms and one recently traveled internationally.

Florida leads the country with the most cases of the U.K. variant.

