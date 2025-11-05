2 men indicted in Cocoa shooting that killed 15-year-old girl, wounded 2 others

The Brief Two men have been indicted for the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ka’Ryah Duncan outside a Cocoa restaurant. Police say the suspects opened fire with assault rifles, wounding two others before fleeing. One suspect is in custody; another remains at large as the search continues.



A Brevard County Grand Jury has indicted Jonterich L. Smith, 21, and Xazavier E. Butler, 20, in connection to a deadly shooting on October 6.

Ka’Ryah Duncan, 15, was killed, and two 18-year-old men were injured in the incident outside Anchors Seafood & Chicken on Clearlake Road in Cocoa.

What we know:

Both men face charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly opening fire on a car in which Duncan and the two victims were waiting for a food order.

Smith, a Cocoa resident, was arrested Oct. 11 during a traffic stop in Volusia County and is being held without bond in Brevard County Jail. Butler, of Titusville, remains at large as of Nov. 5.

What we don't know:

Authorities say a third suspect allegedly joined Smith and Butler in the shooting but they have not yet been identified. The full motive for the attack has not yet been publicly disclosed, though investigators confirmed Smith knew the victims.

The backstory:

According to investigators, Smith initially arrived at the restaurant to pick up a carry-out order and spotted the victims in the parking lot. He left briefly in a black Dodge Durango and returned minutes later, blocking the victims’ white sedan.

Investigators said Smith and Butler exited the SUV armed with assault rifles, while a third person got out with a handgun. The three fired dozens of rounds, striking the victims’ car multiple times, according to authorities.

Security footage captured the entire incident, which killed Duncan instantly and seriously injured the two young men from Palm Bay.

What they're saying:

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office investigators described the attack as "a deliberate and violent ambush."

State Attorney’s Office officials emphasized their intent to pursue the case aggressively, noting the "senseless taking of a young life."

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.



