2 men accused of stealing Seminole County deputy's gun

Two men have been arrested after allegedly smuggling a deputy's gun out of a gas station men’s restroom, hidden inside a toilet paper roll, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the incident occurred when a Seminole County deputy stopped at a RaceTrac in Oviedo to use the restroom. The deputy removed his vest and gun belt but left to answer a service call, later realizing his gun was missing from the belt.

According to arrest reports, surveillance video from the gas station showed Chance Roberto Byron, 26, and Damari Isaiah Able Dennis, 23, exiting the bathroom with a noticeable bulge.

Each man faces charges including grand theft of a firearm, failure to report lost or abandoned property and dealing in stolen property.

Dennis faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently on felony probation with the Florida Department of Corrections and labeled as a "violent felony offender," according to the sheriff's office.