2 kittens rescued from storm drain, 1 ready to be adopted soon

Lake County firefighters rescued two kittens after neighbors called saying they heard cries from a nearby storm drain.

Firefighters used special equipment to get the two kittens out of a Eustis storm drain last weekend.

Afterward, the kittens were taken to the Lake County Florida Animal Shelter, where officials said one of the two kittens died.

The surviving kitten is reportedly doing well and will be adopted soon, according to shelter officials.