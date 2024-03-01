Expand / Collapse search

2 killed in motorcycle crash on I-4 in Maitland

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:46PM
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

2 killed in motorcycle crash on I-4 in Maitland

Two people traveling on a motorcycle on Interstate 4 died in a crash near Maitland on Friday evening.

MAITLAND, Fla. - Two people riding a motorcycle were fatally injured in a collision on Interstate 4 on Friday evening.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to the incident around 7 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-4 in Maitland.

MORE HEADLINES:

The crash resulted in a complete blockage of the westbound lanes for over an hour. Troopers said the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV. While the SUV driver did not require transportation to the hospital, both the motorcycle's driver and passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene.