2 killed in fiery head-on collision in Volusia County, officials say

Two people were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on State Road 11, north of Daughtry Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to Troopers, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver veered into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 2013 Nissan Altima.

The impact caused the Silverado to overturn onto its right side and become engulfed in flames. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports suggest the victim in the 2013 Nissan Altima was an 18-year-old man from De Leon Springs.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to positively identify the driver of the Silverado.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.