2 killed, 2 hospitalized when SUV overturns on Florida's Turnpike

Two people are dead following a crash along Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say the driver of an SUV, a 69-year-old man, and a passenger, a 64-year-old woman, were ejected when the vehicle overturned. The two died at the scene. Two other male passengers, ages 18 and 53, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said that, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the SUV before it overturned into a guard rail at mile marker 211 around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The names of the four involved in the crash were not released, but troopers said they are all residents of Miami.

The crash remains under investigation.

