2 injured in Orange County house fire, officials say

article

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at home in Orange County on Tuesday.

Orange County Fire Rescue posted video and photos of the massive flames shooting from the house in Oakland.

"Crews are still on scene. A portion of the fire has been knocked down. 2 patients have been transported," Fire Rescue tweeted.

No other details have been released. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.