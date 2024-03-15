2 injured in downtown Orlando shooting, police say

Two people were injured during a shooting that happened in downtown Orlando Friday night, police said.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers said they responded to 127 South Orange Avenue for a shooting call.

Two people had gotten into a physical altercation and one person fired a gun.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo shows the crime scene after two people were injured following a shooting in downtown Orlando Friday

Both people were taken to the hospital. The person who was shot is in critical but stable condition.

The second person is in stable condition, police said.

No other details have been released.