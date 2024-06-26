2 injured after small plane crashes in DeLand, officials say

article

Two people were injured after a small plane crashed in DeLand Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. off Lake Molly Avenue near DeLand.

Two people were onboard the plane and were conscious and alert when officials arrived at the scene.

They were taken to an area hospital as trauma alerts, officials said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

No other details about the crash have been released.