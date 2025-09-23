2 injured after shooting in Poinciana; victims drove to hospital

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting late Tuesday in Poinciana, deputies said. The victims drove themselves to a hospital in a bullet-riddled car. Investigators are still working to determine where the shooting happened.



Two people were injured in a shooting incident late Tuesday afternoon in Poinciana, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

Deputies said one person suffered a gunshot wound, while the second victim’s injuries had not yet been confirmed as shooting-related. Both victims arrived at HCA Poinciana Hospital in the same vehicle, which showed visible bullet holes.

Authorities said the hospital campus was never under lockdown, and investigators quickly confirmed the shooting did not occur on hospital property.

The incident unfolded late Tuesday afternoon, with the victims arriving at the hospital shortly afterward. Deputies were notified and began investigating within minutes, focusing on identifying the location of the shooting. This is a developing story.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released information on where the shooting took place or what may have led to the incident. The conditions of the victims have not been disclosed, and no suspects or arrests have been announced.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were still trying to piece together the circumstances, confirming that the shooting did not happen at the hospital, and the campus was never placed on lockdown.

