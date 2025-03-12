2 indicted for murder after teen found shot dead on Florida sidewalk: officials

The Brief Two men were indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that left a teenager dead on the sidewalk of an Oviedo apartment complex in November 2023. They are being held in jail without bond and have arraignment hearings scheduled for April.



A grand jury indicted two men for murder on Tuesday following a shooting that left a teenager dead on the sidewalk of an apartment complex in Seminole County in November 2023.

Jhamiel Joseph, 20, and Tavrious Jiles, 21, now face charges of first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery with a firearm, according to the State Attorney's Office.

A third suspect, Shaniah O'Neal, 22, was charged separately by the State Attorney’s Office. She pleaded guilty to charges of accessory after the fact to a capital felony and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm, officials said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pictured: Jhamiel Joseph (left) and Tavarious Jiles (right) (Credit: Seminole County jail)

The backstory:

On Nov. 30, 2023, at around 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to the Mystic Cove Apartments on Mystic Lake Drive in Oviedo for a reported shooting. When law enforcement arrived, they found the victim, 18-year-old Isaiah Perez, dead on the sidewalk.

A dive team with the sheriff's office spent the day after the shooting searching a pond near where the teen's body was discovered. It's unclear whether any evidence was ever recovered from the pond.

Detectives believed the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence. They believe the suspects parked at a site near the apartment complex, walked onto the property where the teen lived with his mother, Yenifer Perez.

She ran outside after hearing gunshots and found her son dying from multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses also reported hearing shots fired but told detectives that they didn't see anything.

Authorities said the teen's car was found parked with the engine running, the driver’s-side rear door open, and the headlights on.

What's next:

Joseph and Jiles have arraignment hearings scheduled for April. They are being held in the Seminole County jail without bond.

