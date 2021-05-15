2 homes hit after shots fired in DeLand subdivision, police say

article

DeLand police are investigating a shooting incident that impacted two homes.

Police said two homes, located on Farmsworth Court, in the Victoria Gardens subdivision "sustained projectile impacts from a rifle," according to a news release from the police department.

Investigators said the shots were fired from a wooded area behind the homes.

Officials said they collected what is believed to be a "fragment from a projectile".

Investigators said no one was injured.

After investigating further, officers said they found multiple rifle casings behind the subdivision where the homes were located.

However, despite witnesses saying they heard gunfire, officials said no surveillance footage caught the incident on camera.

DeLand police said patrols of the area are being increased, but they said it is not believed to have been an intentional act directed at anyone.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400.