2 girls reported missing from Volusia County children's home located

Two 12-year-old girls who were reported missing from the Florida United Methodist Children's Home in Enterprise have been located, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday evening that Celestial White and Roxy Lutz are safe.

They left on Sunday night and were last seen walking together east on Jacob Brock Avenue in a wooded area along the roadway.

Deputies were particularly concerned because the girls are new to Volusia County and unfamiliar with the area. No other details were immediately released.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.