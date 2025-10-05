2 found dead at Palm Bay residence, police say

The Brief Two people were found dead in a home, according to Palm Bay police. Victim information has not yet been released.



Two people were found dead at a home in Palm Bay, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Officials were called out to the residence along Wildbriar Road at the Ascent of Palm Bay Apartment Complex on Saturday evening.

The incident is isolated to the home and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Victim information has yet to be released.

Police have not yet released the manner of death or what led to the incident.