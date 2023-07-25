2 Florida airports ranked among best domestic airports in the US: study

Two Florida airports are receiving high praise for being ranked among the ten best domestic airports in the country.

Travelers chose airports they believe prioritize efficiency and safety, according to a 2023 study by Travel + Leisure.

"Most airports on the list are regional ones that serve as less-crowded alternatives to major airports that are often too small to handle their passenger flow," the study stated.

The airports were rated on the criteria of access, check-in/security, restaurant/bars, shopping and design.

Of the 10 airports chosen, Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida, ranked No. 3 and Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, at No. 8.

So, which airport came in on top? Travelers named the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, New Hampshire, as the best. The airport serves about 1.7 million passengers a year and has flights on American, Avelo, Southwest, Spirit, and United airlines, the study noted.

Some travelers praised the airport for it being "nice and clean and so fast and easy to get in and out of," while others it as their favorite for the airport staff.

See the full list below: