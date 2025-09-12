2 dead after shooting at Orlando apartment complex, deputies say

The Brief A shooting took place early Friday morning at the Lake Sherwood Apartments in Orlando. A woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s both died during the shooting. Investigators say the incident appears to be domestic in nature, and there is no danger to the public.



Two people are dead following a shooting that took place early Friday morning at the Lake Sherwood Apartments in Orlando.

What we know:

FOX 35 News is currently at the scene of the Lake Sherwood Apartments, which are located at 1724 London Crest Drive in Orange County.

Numerous responding vehicles from the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) and Orange County Fire Rescue (OCFR) were spotted earlier at the scene.

According to deputies, a shooting took place around 5:35 a.m. outside the complex.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her 30s who had been shot, as well as a man in his 40s who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both people died at the scene, the OCSO says.

Investigators say the incident appears to be domestic in nature, and there is no danger to the public.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting are currently unclear. The two people who died have not yet been identified.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.