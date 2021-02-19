2 dead, 1 injured in Orange County house fire

article

Two people were killed and one person has been injured in an early morning house fire in Orange County.

Firefighters responded to the home on the 6000 block of Pompeii Road in Orlando just after 4 a.m.

Officials say two people died. One person was transported to AdventHealth East. No word on that person's condition.

Fire officials say the fire has been put out.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

