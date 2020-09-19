2 charged in connection to deadly Daytona Beach shooting, 2 at large

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman in Daytona Beach.

Two other suspects remain at large.

Kimba Kimble, 21, and Jaquez Head, 21, are behind bars.

Daytona Beach police said on September 18, multiple calls were made to 911 after hearing gunshots at 468 Brentwood Drive and hearing someone screaming.

Officer arrived and found the 18-year-old victim laying on the ground in front of her apartment with gunshot wounds. She was transported to Halifax Hospital where she died.

"During this time, information was received that the black male suspects fled the scene in a green colored vehicle immediately after the shooting," police said. "Holly Hill officers were able to locate the vehicle near 6th Street and Commercial Drive in Holly Hill."

Investigators say they tried to flee but were caught. Offices are still looking for two other suspects in connection to the shooting.