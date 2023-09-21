2 Central Florida high schoolers among world's only students to achieve perfect store on this AP exam

Two Central Florida high schoolers have joined an elite group of less than 250 students to achieve a perfect store on a particular Advanced Placement exam.

The Osceola School District Students – Matias Edwards from Celebration High School and Emanuel Romero from Osceola High School – earned every point possible on the AP Spanish Language and Culture Exam in May 2023, the school district announced Friday.

"We are extremely proud of Matias and Emanuel. To not only earn a top score of a 5 but to earn every possible point on the AP Exam is an amazing accomplishment," said Osceola School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Shanoff. "This honor is not only a credit to Matias and Emanuel but also to their teachers at Celebration and Osceola High Schools for preparing them for such success."

The AP Spanish Language and Culture course, taught almost exclusively in Spanish, focuses on practical communication in real-life situations, stressing vocabulary, language skills and cultural awareness without overemphasizing grammar. It also explores both contemporary and historical culture to help students appreciate cultural aspects.